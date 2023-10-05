Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 602.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI's opening price was 600.75 and the closing price was 602.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 600.75 while the lowest price was 584.5. The market capitalization of SBI is 522,936.94 crores. The 52-week high and low for SBI are 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 461,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, SBI had a volume of 461,669 shares and closed at a price of 602.95.

