e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges: Positive Trading Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 569.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 570.05, and the closing price was 569.7. The stock reached a high of 573.8 and a low of 568.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 511,379.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI on that day was 750,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹569.7

The current price of SBI stock is 573. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by 3.3.

05 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹569.7 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was reported to be 750,498 shares. The closing price of SBI's shares on that day was 569.7.

