Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹641.3 and closed at ₹650.4. The stock had a high of ₹654.65 and a low of ₹638.5. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹573,941.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for SBI was 2,104,792.

