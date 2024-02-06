Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹641.3 and closed at ₹650.4. The stock had a high of ₹654.65 and a low of ₹638.5. SBI's market capitalization stands at ₹573,941.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for SBI was 2,104,792.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹644.35, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 2,104,792 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹650.4 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!