Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 783.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price TodayPremium
Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 770 and closed at 772.15. The high for the day was 786.9 and the low was 769.05. The market capitalization stood at 699599.39 crore. The 52-week high was 777.5 and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 776880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:09 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹782, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹783.9

The current data of SBI stock shows a price of 782 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35:33 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.58%
3 Months21.22%
6 Months36.82%
YTD22.1%
1 Year39.57%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:20 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹784.75, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹783.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 784.75 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11:29 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹772.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sbi BSE had a trading volume of 776,880 shares with a closing price of 772.15.

