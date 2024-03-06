Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Sbi stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 783.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹770 and closed at ₹772.15. The high for the day was ₹786.9 and the low was ₹769.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹699599.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹777.5 and the 52-week low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 776880 shares.
