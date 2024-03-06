Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹770 and closed at ₹772.15. The high for the day was ₹786.9 and the low was ₹769.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹699599.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹777.5 and the 52-week low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 776880 shares.
The current data of SBI stock shows a price of ₹782 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.58%
|3 Months
|21.22%
|6 Months
|36.82%
|YTD
|22.1%
|1 Year
|39.57%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹784.75 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Sbi BSE had a trading volume of 776,880 shares with a closing price of ₹772.15.
