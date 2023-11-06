Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares soar with positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 571.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 576 and closed at 571.9. The highest price reached during the day was 579.25, while the lowest price was 573.45. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 515,975.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. On the BSE, there were 1,406,672 shares traded for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months2.97%
6 Months0.29%
YTD-5.79%
1 Year-1.15%
06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹578.15, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹571.9

The current price of SBI stock is 578.15, with a net change of 6.25 and a percent change of 1.09. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.09% from its previous value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:27 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹571.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total trading volume of 1,406,672 shares on the BSE. The closing price for SBI's shares was 571.9.

