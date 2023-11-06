Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares soar with positive trading gains

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹576 and closed at ₹571.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹579.25, while the lowest price was ₹573.45. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹515,975.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. On the BSE, there were 1,406,672 shares traded for SBI.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|2.97%
|6 Months
|0.29%
|YTD
|-5.79%
|1 Year
|-1.15%
The current price of SBI stock is ₹578.15, with a net change of 6.25 and a percent change of 1.09. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.09% from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total trading volume of 1,406,672 shares on the BSE. The closing price for SBI's shares was ₹571.9.
