Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 585.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 590.85 and the close price was 585.95. The stock reached a high of 594.4 and a low of 587.25. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 528,559.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 235,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹585.95

The current data of SBI stock shows that the stock price is 592.25. There has been a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.3 points. Overall, the data suggests that the SBI stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹585.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 235,839. The closing price for the stock was 585.95.

