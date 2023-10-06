Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹590.85 and the close price was ₹585.95. The stock reached a high of ₹594.4 and a low of ₹587.25. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹528,559.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 235,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.