Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets as markets turn bearish

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹574.65 and the closing price was ₹575.55. The stock had a high of ₹578.25 and a low of ₹571.5. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹511,290.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 931,075.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is ₹572.75. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly and is not performing very well at the moment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-6.56%
|6 Months
|2.01%
|YTD
|-6.63%
|1 Year
|6.33%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹573.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.35.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 931,075. The closing price for the shares was ₹575.55.
