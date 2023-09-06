Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets as markets turn bearish

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹574.65 and the closing price was ₹575.55. The stock had a high of ₹578.25 and a low of ₹571.5. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹511,290.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 931,075.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.