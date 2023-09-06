Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets as markets turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 572.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 574.65 and the closing price was 575.55. The stock had a high of 578.25 and a low of 571.5. The market capitalization of SBI was 511,290.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 931,075.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹572.75, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 572.75. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly and is not performing very well at the moment.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-6.56%
6 Months2.01%
YTD-6.63%
1 Year6.33%
06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573.25, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹572.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 573.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.35.

06 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹575.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 931,075. The closing price for the shares was 575.55.

