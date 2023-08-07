comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 573.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 594.9, and the closing price was 590.6. The high price for the day was 598.5, while the low price was 571.5. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 511,603.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 2,741,570.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:35:30 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹571.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current price of SBI stock is 571.35, which represents a decrease of -0.33% from the previous trading session. This equates to a net change of -1.9.

07 Aug 2023, 10:20:38 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹570.85, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.85. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.4.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03:15 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹570.7, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current stock price of SBI is 570.7, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price of SBI, with a decrease of 0.44% and a decrease of 2.55 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45:59 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹573.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 573.45 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, or 0.03%, from its previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35:00 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹570.65, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.65. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.6.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:15:53 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹573.15, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 573.15, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a small negative change.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07:09 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573.25, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹590.6

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 573.25 with a percent change of -2.94. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.94% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -17.35, indicating a decrease of 17.35 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:24:17 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹590.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 2,741,570 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 590.6.

