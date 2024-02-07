Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹644.35, and the close price was ₹643.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹654.95, while the lowest price was ₹637.8. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹580,902.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹501.85. On the BSE, there were 812,427 shares traded for SBI.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|0.91%
|6 Months
|13.46%
|YTD
|1.28%
|1 Year
|19.22%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹650.9. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.8 units.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 812,427. The closing price for the shares was ₹643.1.
