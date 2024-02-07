Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹644.35, and the close price was ₹643.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹654.95, while the lowest price was ₹637.8. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹580,902.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹501.85. On the BSE, there were 812,427 shares traded for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.