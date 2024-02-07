Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 643.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 644.35, and the close price was 643.1. The highest price reached during the day was 654.95, while the lowest price was 637.8. The market capitalization of SBI is 580,902.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 501.85. On the BSE, there were 812,427 shares traded for SBI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months0.91%
6 Months13.46%
YTD1.28%
1 Year19.22%
07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹650.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹643.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 650.9. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.8 units.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹643.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 812,427. The closing price for the shares was 643.1.

