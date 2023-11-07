Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹583, and the closing price was ₹578.15. The stock reached a high of ₹583 and a low of ₹573.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹512,629.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,539 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1483.3 -10.9 -0.73 1757.8 1460.55 827643.25 ICICI Bank 936.5 -8.75 -0.93 1008.7 796.1 653940.69 State Bank Of India 576.9 2.5 0.44 629.65 499.35 514860.86 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1730.15 -10.0 -0.57 2063.0 1644.2 343704.09 Axis Bank 1011.65 2.35 0.23 1047.45 814.25 311269.73

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹574.4

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of ₹572.65 and a high price of ₹577.50 for the current day.

Sbi November futures opened at 576.5 as against previous close of 576.75 SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 576.8. The bid price is 578.7 and the offer price is 578.85. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest is 88,590,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Live Updates STATE BANK OF INDIA More Information

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹574.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹578.15 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹574.4, which represents a decrease of 0.65%. The net change is -3.75, indicating a decline in the stock price.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.62% 3 Months 2.68% 6 Months -1.58% YTD -6.41% 1 Year -3.3%

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹574.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹578.15 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹574.4, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by ₹3.75.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹578.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,882,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares on that day was ₹578.15.