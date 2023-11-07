Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹583, and the closing price was ₹578.15. The stock reached a high of ₹583 and a low of ₹573.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹512,629.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,539 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.