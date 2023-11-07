Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 574.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 583, and the closing price was 578.15. The stock reached a high of 583 and a low of 573.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 512,629.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,539 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1483.3-10.9-0.731757.81460.55827643.25
ICICI Bank936.5-8.75-0.931008.7796.1653940.69
State Bank Of India576.92.50.44629.65499.35514860.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1730.15-10.0-0.572063.01644.2343704.09
Axis Bank1011.652.350.231047.45814.25311269.73
07 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹576.6, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹574.4

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of 572.65 and a high price of 577.50 for the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Sbi November futures opened at 576.5 as against previous close of 576.75

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 576.8. The bid price is 578.7 and the offer price is 578.85. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest is 88,590,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹574.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹578.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 574.4, which represents a decrease of 0.65%. The net change is -3.75, indicating a decline in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months2.68%
6 Months-1.58%
YTD-6.41%
1 Year-3.3%
07 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹574.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹578.15

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 574.4, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by 3.75.

07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹578.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,882,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares on that day was 578.15.

