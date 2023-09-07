Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹573.25, while the closing price was ₹572.9. The stock reached a high of ₹573.95 and a low of ₹568.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹509,103.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹629.65 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 406,259.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
