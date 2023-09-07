Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Dips in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 572.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 573.25, while the closing price was 572.9. The stock reached a high of 573.95 and a low of 568.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 509,103.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 406,259.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹570.45, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹572.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 570.45, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and has decreased by 2.45.

07 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 406,259 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 572.9.

