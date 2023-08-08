Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares surge in positive trading session

The last day of trading for SBI saw an open price of ₹579.75 and a close price of ₹573.25. The stock reached a high of ₹579.75 and a low of ₹566.65. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹506,784.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 978,860 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹572.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹567.85 The current price of Sbi stock is ₹572.3, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹572.4, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹567.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹572.4. The percentage change is 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by that amount. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25 As of the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹567.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, meaning the stock has dropped by ₹5.4. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25 The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹567.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.94%, resulting in a net change of -5.4. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹567.85, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and has gone down by ₹5.4. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹567.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.94% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -5.4. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25 The current stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is ₹567.85. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, indicating a decrease of ₹5.4 in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹573.25 yesterday On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 978,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI shares on that day was ₹573.25. Share Via