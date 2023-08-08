Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares surge in positive trading session

The last day of trading for SBI saw an open price of ₹579.75 and a close price of ₹573.25. The stock reached a high of ₹579.75 and a low of ₹566.65. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹506,784.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 978,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.