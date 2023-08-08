Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 567.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

The last day of trading for SBI saw an open price of 579.75 and a close price of 573.25. The stock reached a high of 579.75 and a low of 566.65. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 506,784.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 978,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹572.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹567.85

The current price of Sbi stock is 572.3, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45.

08 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹572.4, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹567.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 572.4. The percentage change is 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by that amount.

08 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25

As of the current data, the SBI stock price is 567.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, meaning the stock has dropped by 5.4.

08 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 567.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.94%, resulting in a net change of -5.4.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

08 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 567.85, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% and has gone down by 5.4.

08 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

08 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 567.85. It has experienced a decrease of 0.94% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -5.4.

08 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹573.25

The current stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is 567.85. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, indicating a decrease of 5.4 in the stock price.

08 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹573.25 yesterday

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 978,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI shares on that day was 573.25.

