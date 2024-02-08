Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.78 %. The stock closed at 650.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 654.15 and closed at 650.9. The stock had a high of 677.5 and a low of 654.15. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 602,857.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, while the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,465,455.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹675.5, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹650.9

The current stock price of SBI is 675.5, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 24.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.78% and has gained 24.6 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹650.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,465,455. The closing price for the stock was 650.9.

