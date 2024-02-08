Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars as positive trading continues

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹654.15 and closed at ₹650.9. The stock had a high of ₹677.5 and a low of ₹654.15. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹602,857.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,465,455.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI is ₹675.5, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 24.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.78% and has gained 24.6 points.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,465,455. The closing price for the stock was ₹650.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!