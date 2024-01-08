Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plunges as negative sentiment grips market

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹645.75 and the closing price was ₹642.7. The highest price for the day was ₹651.6 and the lowest was ₹638. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹572,825.45 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 667,900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹641.85 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of ₹0.85 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 667,900 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹642.7.
