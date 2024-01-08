Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plunges as negative sentiment grips market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 642.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 645.75 and the closing price was 642.7. The highest price for the day was 651.6 and the lowest was 638. The market capitalization of SBI is 572,825.45 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 667,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹641.85, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹642.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 641.85 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹642.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 667,900 shares. The closing price of the shares was 642.7.

