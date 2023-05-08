Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SBI shares soar with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Sbi

Today's opening price of SBI was 576.35, with the highest trading price reaching 582.85 and the lowest trading price remaining at the opening price of 576.35.

On the last day of trading, SBI's open and close prices were both 576.35, with a high of 582.85 and a low of 576.35. The market capitalization was 517,850.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 629.65 and low of 430.8. The BSE volume was 124,252 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Sbi trading at ₹579.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹576.35

The current stock price of SBI is 579.95, with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.62. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price compared to its previous value. However, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall market trend, company performance, and economic conditions to make informed investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sbi trading at ₹579.45, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹576.35

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 579.45 with a 0.54 percent increase and a net change of 3.1. This indicates a positive trend in the stock market for SBI. Investors may consider buying or holding onto SBI stocks as the company's financial performance may have improved, leading to an increase in its stock price.

08 May 2023, 10:55 AM IST Sbi trading at ₹579.5, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹576.35

The current price of SBI stock is 579.5 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, more information is needed to determine the overall performance of the stock.

08 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi trading at ₹579.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹576.35

As of the current data, the SBI stock is priced at 579.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 3.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or analysis, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change or make predictions about the stock's future performance.

08 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST Sbi closed at ₹576.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI on BSE, the volume of traded shares was 124,252. The closing price for the stock was 576.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.