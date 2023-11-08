comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.6 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 0%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.25 0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.45 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

8 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 580.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 575, and it closed at 574.4. The stock reached a high of 582 and a low of 572.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 518,340.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 1,417,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:01:44 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹580.5, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹580.8

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 580.5. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.3 units. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:53:28 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 08 Nov 10:53 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.6 (+4.95%) & 3.5 (+4.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 08 Nov 10:53 were at strike price of 580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 570.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.2 (-8.89%) & 4.55 (-10.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31:56 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.55, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹580.8

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 580.55, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.04% and a decrease of 0.25 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30:01 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1487.05-1.55-0.11757.81460.55829735.65
ICICI Bank938.3-10.05-1.061008.7796.1655197.6
State Bank Of India579.9-0.9-0.15629.65499.35517538.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1746.1-5.35-0.312063.01644.2346872.64
Axis Bank1019.4-1.7-0.171047.45814.25313654.29
08 Nov 2023, 10:23:01 AM IST

Sbi November futures opened at 582.95 as against previous close of 581.2

The spot price of SBI stock is currently at 581.45. The bid price is 582.8, and the offer price is 583.05. There is an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 9000. The open interest for the stock is 83649000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:15:42 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 580 and a high price of 582.5 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01:46 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:50:30 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.85, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹580.8

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 580.85. There has been a 0.01 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months2.57%
6 Months1.09%
YTD-5.53%
1 Year-5.6%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹580.8, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹574.4

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 580.8, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹574.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI shares on the BSE was 1,417,477. The closing price of SBI shares was 574.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App