Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹580.5, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹580.8 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹580.5. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.3 units. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 08 Nov 10:53 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (+4.95%) & ₹3.5 (+4.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 08 Nov 10:53 were at strike price of ₹580.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.2 (-8.89%) & ₹4.55 (-10.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.55, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹580.8 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹580.55, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.04% and a decrease of ₹0.25 in value.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1487.05 -1.55 -0.1 1757.8 1460.55 829735.65 ICICI Bank 938.3 -10.05 -1.06 1008.7 796.1 655197.6 State Bank Of India 579.9 -0.9 -0.15 629.65 499.35 517538.25 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1746.1 -5.35 -0.31 2063.0 1644.2 346872.64 Axis Bank 1019.4 -1.7 -0.17 1047.45 814.25 313654.29 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi November futures opened at 582.95 as against previous close of 581.2 The spot price of SBI stock is currently at 581.45. The bid price is 582.8, and the offer price is 583.05. There is an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 9000. The open interest for the stock is 83649000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹580 and a high price of ₹582.5 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi Live Updates

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.85, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹580.8 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹580.85. There has been a 0.01 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.51% 3 Months 2.57% 6 Months 1.09% YTD -5.53% 1 Year -5.6%

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹580.8, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹574.4 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹580.8, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}