Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 570.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's open and close price was 570.45. The stock had a high of 581 and a low of 568.45. The market capitalization was 5,17,002.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 8,10,019.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹570.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI had a volume of 810,019 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 570.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.