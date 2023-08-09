comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 10:35:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.55 -0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.75 -1.04%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,384.55 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.45 0.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 413.75 -0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 572.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 572.4, and the closing price was 567.85. The highest price reached during the day was 574.3, while the lowest price was 568.7. The market capitalization of SBI is 511,290.33 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 507,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:32:31 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹570.25, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46%, resulting in a net change of -2.65.

09 Aug 2023, 10:16:54 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹569.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the stock price is 569.75, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -3.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the stock has lost 3.15 points.

09 Aug 2023, 10:04:50 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹570.55, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.55, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% and has decreased by 2.35 points.

09 Aug 2023, 09:45:16 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹570.85, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 570.85. There has been a decrease of 0.36% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -2.05.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:33:25 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹571.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 571.25. There has been a decrease in the price by -0.29%, resulting in a net change of -1.65.

09 Aug 2023, 09:22:10 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹572.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹572.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 572.5. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:01:44 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.9, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹567.85

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 572.9. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 08:24:26 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹567.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 507,743 shares on the BSE. The closing price for SBI's shares was 567.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout