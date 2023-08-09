Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹572.4, and the closing price was ₹567.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹574.3, while the lowest price was ₹568.7. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹511,290.33 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 507,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.