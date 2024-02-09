Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 675.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 699.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was 680.1 and the close price was 675.5. The stock had a high of 718.8 and a low of 678.4. The market capitalization of SBI was 624,186.52 crore. The 52-week high was 677.5 and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 3,541,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹675.5 on last trading day

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 3,541,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 675.5.

