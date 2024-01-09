Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹641.5 and closed at ₹641.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹645, while the lowest price was ₹625.15. The market capitalization of SBI was recorded at ₹559,617.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹660.4, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 848,666.
The State Bank of India (SBI) stock had a low price of ₹629 and a high price of ₹634.4 for the current day.
The spot price of SBI stock is 630.45. The bid price is 632.4 and the offer price is 632.6. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for SBI stock is 98910000.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹630.35, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|-1.61%
|6 Months
|5.8%
|YTD
|-2.34%
|1 Year
|4.39%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹632.15. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.1 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the SBI stock.
On the last day of trading, SBI's BSE volume was 848,666 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹641.85.
