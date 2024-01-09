Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 627.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 641.5 and closed at 641.85. The highest price reached during the day was 645, while the lowest price was 625.15. The market capitalization of SBI was recorded at 559,617.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 660.4, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 848,666.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India (SBI) stock had a low price of 629 and a high price of 634.4 for the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sbi January futures opened at 634.2 as against previous close of 629.45

The spot price of SBI stock is 630.45. The bid price is 632.4 and the offer price is 632.6. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for SBI stock is 98910000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹630.35, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹627.05

The current price of SBI stock is 630.35, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months-1.61%
6 Months5.8%
YTD-2.34%
1 Year4.39%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹632.15, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹627.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 632.15. There has been a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.1 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the SBI stock.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹641.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI's BSE volume was 848,666 shares. The closing price for the day was 641.85.

