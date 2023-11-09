Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks decline in trading today

The State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of ₹581.05 and a close price of ₹580.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹582.5 and a low of ₹579. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹517,805.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 924,515 shares.

