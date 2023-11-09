Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks decline in trading today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Sbi stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 580.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of 581.05 and a close price of 580.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 582.5 and a low of 579. The market capitalization of SBI is 517,805.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 924,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months2.73%
6 Months1.42%
YTD-5.44%
1 Year-5.51%
09 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹580.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹580.8

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 580.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹580.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,515. The closing price for the shares was 580.8.

