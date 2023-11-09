Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks decline in trading today

The State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of ₹581.05 and a close price of ₹580.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹582.5 and a low of ₹579. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹517,805.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 924,515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|2.73%
|6 Months
|1.42%
|YTD
|-5.44%
|1 Year
|-5.51%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹580.2. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,515. The closing price for the shares was ₹580.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!