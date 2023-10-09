Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹594, the close price was ₹592.25, the highest price reached during the day was ₹598.9, and the lowest price was ₹592.25. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹530,210.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 607,912 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹581.6 and a high price of ₹588.75. Share Via

Sbi October futures opened at 591.0 as against previous close of 595.35 State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 586. The bid price is 586.8 and the offer price is 587.0. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 4500. The open interest for SBI is 87,030,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹584.7, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹594.1 The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is ₹584.7 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -9.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% and the value has dropped by 9.4 points. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹584.85, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹594.1 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹584.85. There has been a decrease in the price, with a percent change of -1.56. The net change is -9.25, indicating a decrease of ₹9.25 in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹592.25 on last trading day On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 607,912 shares, and the closing price was ₹592.25. Share Via