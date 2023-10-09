Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 594.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 594, the close price was 592.25, the highest price reached during the day was 598.9, and the lowest price was 592.25. The market capitalization of SBI was 530,210.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 607,912 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank Of India stock had a low price of 581.6 and a high price of 588.75.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 591.0 as against previous close of 595.35

State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 586. The bid price is 586.8 and the offer price is 587.0. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 4500. The open interest for SBI is 87,030,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹584.7, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹594.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 584.7 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -9.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% and the value has dropped by 9.4 points.

09 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹584.85, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹594.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 584.85. There has been a decrease in the price, with a percent change of -1.56. The net change is -9.25, indicating a decrease of 9.25 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹592.25 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 607,912 shares, and the closing price was 592.25.

