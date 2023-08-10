Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 572.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹575 and the closing price was ₹572.9. The stock had a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹568.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹512,048.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 316,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:13:22 AM IST
