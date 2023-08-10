comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 572.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 575 and the closing price was 572.9. The stock had a high of 575 and a low of 568.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 512,048.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 316,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:13:22 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 316,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 572.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout