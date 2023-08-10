Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹575 and the closing price was ₹572.9. The stock had a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹568.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹512,048.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 316,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 316,646 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹572.9.