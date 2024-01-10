Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 627.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 632.15, and the closing price was 627.05. The highest price reached during the day was 634.4, while the lowest was 624.6. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at 558,144.48 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 663,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹627.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI's BSE volume was 663,360 shares, and the closing price was 627.05.

