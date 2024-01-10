Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹632.15, and the closing price was ₹627.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹634.4, while the lowest was ₹624.6. The market capitalization of SBI is currently at ₹558,144.48 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 663,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.