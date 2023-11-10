Sbi Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹580.5, and the close price was ₹580.2. The stock reached a high of ₹581.9 and a low of ₹576.6 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹516,511.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 650,487.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹580.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of SBI on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 650,487 shares. The closing price of SBI shares on that day was ₹580.2.