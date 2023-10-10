Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets, trading in the red

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 594.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI had an open price of 588.75 and a close price of 594.1. The stock reached a high of 588.75 and a low of 581.6. The market capitalization of SBI is 522,089.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 220,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹585, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹594.1

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 585, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -9.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and the actual value has decreased by 9.1 rupees.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹594.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 220,637 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 594.1.

