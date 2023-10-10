Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets, trading in the red

On the last day, SBI had an open price of ₹588.75 and a close price of ₹594.1. The stock reached a high of ₹588.75 and a low of ₹581.6. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹522,089.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 220,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹585, with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -9.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.53% and the actual value has decreased by 9.1 rupees.
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 220,637 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹594.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!