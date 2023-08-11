Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 573.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.85 per share.

Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) started trading at an open price of 574.45. Throughout the day, the stock's price fluctuated between a high of 577.6 and a low of 570.15. The stock closed at 573.75. The stock's market capitalization was recorded at 511,870.43 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 499.35. On the BSE, a total of 759,679 shares of SBI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹574.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹573.55

The current price of SBI stock is 574.85, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.3.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.85%
3 Months-5.73%
6 Months4.15%
YTD-6.53%
1 Year11.45%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:26 AM IST Sbi August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 576.2

SBI is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 575.45. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest is high at 100,437,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹573.55, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹573.75

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 573.55 with a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.2, indicating a decrease of 0.2 rupees in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹573.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI had a total volume of 759,679 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 573.75.

