Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹625.85 and the closing price was ₹625.4. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹625.85, while the lowest price was ₹618.2. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹554,842.38 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for SBI was 690,021.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.