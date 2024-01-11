Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 625.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 625.85 and the closing price was 625.4. The highest price recorded during the day was 625.85, while the lowest price was 618.2. The market capitalization of SBI is 554,842.38 crore. The 52-week high for SBI is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for SBI was 690,021.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹625.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 690,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 625.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.