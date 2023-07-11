comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's 592.5
Back

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 592.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 588.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 594, the close price was 593.75, the high price was 599.8, and the low price was 590.25. The market capitalization of SBI was 528,783.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 629.65 and a 52-week low of 466. The BSE volume for SBI was 826,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:10:54 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi closed today at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 588.45, which represents a decrease of 0.68% compared to yesterday's closing price of 592.5. The net change in price is -4.05.

11 Jul 2023, 03:19:36 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.2, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 589.2. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.3.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:53 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 588.45, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the value has decreased by 4.05.

11 Jul 2023, 02:51:16 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.6, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹592.5

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is 589.6. There has been a decrease of 0.49% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.9.

Click here for Sbi Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:30:56 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 590.65. There has been a -0.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of -1.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% or 1.85.

11 Jul 2023, 02:18:26 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data provided, the SBI stock price is 589.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 points in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:01:43 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 590.4. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.1. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:48 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current stock price of SBI is 590.5. There has been a negative percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, implying that the stock price has decreased by 2. Overall, the stock price of SBI has decreased slightly.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:36:01 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.9, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 590.9 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.6, indicating a decrease of 1.6.

11 Jul 2023, 01:23:07 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 591. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by 1.5. Overall, the stock has shown a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:21:20 PM IST

NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look

According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake.

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/nsdl-ipo-idbi-bank-nse-hdfc-bank-sbi-among-major-shareholders-in-the-depository-take-a-look-11689060845156.html

11 Jul 2023, 01:01:00 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 591.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48:32 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 592.5. There has been no percent change in the stock price and no net change in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:37:35 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.35 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the value has decreased by 0.15.

11 Jul 2023, 12:34:05 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:17:23 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹592, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03:46 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 593.55 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.18% and the price has gone up by 1.05.

11 Jul 2023, 11:46:38 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.9 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, resulting in a 0.07% change.

Click here for Sbi News

11 Jul 2023, 11:30:52 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current stock price of SBI is 593.3 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.14% or 0.8.

11 Jul 2023, 11:20:32 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹594.6, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current price of SBI stock is 594.6. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00:07 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 593.75. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47:19 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.4, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current stock price of SBI is 593.4 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9 points or 0.15% compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:32:33 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 591.6 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.15% or 0.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:49 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is 590.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7.

11 Jul 2023, 10:01:31 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.85, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 590.85. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:52:10 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current data for the SBI stock shows that the stock price is 590.75. There has been a decrease of 0.3% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.75.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:32:16 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹592.5

The current stock price of SBI is 593.25. It has experienced a 0.13% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:19:24 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.7, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 593.7 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is 1.2 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Jul 2023, 09:01:35 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹593.75

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.5 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.21% and has decreased by 1.25 in total. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 08:00:30 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹593.75 yesterday

On the last day, SBI (State Bank of India) had a trading volume of 826,561 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares on that day was 593.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout