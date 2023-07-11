Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's 592.5

Sbi share price update :Sbi closed today at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹588.45, which represents a decrease of 0.68% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹592.5. The net change in price is -4.05.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.2, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹589.2. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹588.45, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the value has decreased by ₹4.05.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.6, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹592.5 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹589.6. There has been a decrease of 0.49% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.9. Click here for Sbi Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹590.65. There has been a -0.31% percent change, resulting in a net change of -1.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% or ₹1.85.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data provided, the SBI stock price is ₹589.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 points in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹590.4. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.1. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current stock price of SBI is ₹590.5. There has been a negative percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, implying that the stock price has decreased by ₹2. Overall, the stock price of SBI has decreased slightly. Click here for Sbi Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.9, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹590.9 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.6, indicating a decrease of ₹1.6.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.5. Overall, the stock has shown a small decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake. https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/nsdl-ipo-idbi-bank-nse-hdfc-bank-sbi-among-major-shareholders-in-the-depository-take-a-look-11689060845156.html

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 rupees.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹592.5. There has been no percent change in the stock price and no net change in the stock price. Click here for Sbi AGM

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.35 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the value has decreased by ₹0.15.

Sbi Live Updates

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹592, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.55 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.18% and the price has gone up by 1.05.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.9 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.4 points, resulting in a 0.07% change. Click here for Sbi News

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.3 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.14% or ₹0.8.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹594.6, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current price of SBI stock is ₹594.6. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹593.75. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.4, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.4 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9 points or 0.15% compared to the previous trading session. Click here for Sbi Dividend

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.6 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.15% or 0.9 points.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is ₹590.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.85, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹590.85. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current data for the SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹590.75. There has been a decrease of 0.3% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.75. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹592.5 The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.25. It has experienced a 0.13% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

Sbi Live Updates

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.7, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹593.7 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is 1.2 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹593.75 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.5 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.21% and has decreased by ₹1.25 in total. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.