Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 585 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 586.4 and the closing price was 585. The highest price during the day was 594.9, while the lowest price was 585.8. The market capitalization of SBI was 527979.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 188,509.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.6, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹585

The current stock price of SBI is 591.6, which represents a 1.13% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.6.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹585 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 188,509 shares. The closing price for the stock was 585.

