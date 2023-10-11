Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹586.4 and the closing price was ₹585. The highest price during the day was ₹594.9, while the lowest price was ₹585.8. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹527979.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 188,509.
The current stock price of SBI is ₹591.6, which represents a 1.13% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹6.6.
