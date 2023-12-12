LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Sbi stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 614 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.