Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹703.9 and the closing price was ₹699.4. The stock reached a high of ₹728.2 and a low of ₹694.6. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹646,364.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹728.2 and the 52-week low is ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,769,858.
SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 714.7. The bid price is 716.1 and the offer price is 716.25. The offer quantity is 4500 while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 113,889,000.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹715.9. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.64%
|3 Months
|13.46%
|6 Months
|26.32%
|YTD
|12.96%
|1 Year
|31.67%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹724.25. There has been a percent change of 3.55, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 24.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for State Bank of India (SBI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,769,858. The closing price for the shares was ₹699.4.
