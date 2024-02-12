Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 724.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 703.9 and the closing price was 699.4. The stock reached a high of 728.2 and a low of 694.6. The market capitalization of SBI is 646,364.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 728.2 and the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 2,769,858.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Sbi February futures opened at 728.0 as against previous close of 727.5

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 714.7. The bid price is 716.1 and the offer price is 716.25. The offer quantity is 4500 while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 113,889,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹715.9, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹724.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 715.9. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.64%
3 Months13.46%
6 Months26.32%
YTD12.96%
1 Year31.67%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹724.25, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹699.4

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 724.25. There has been a percent change of 3.55, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 24.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹699.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for State Bank of India (SBI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,769,858. The closing price for the shares was 699.4.

