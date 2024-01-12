Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars as positive trading trend continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 620.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was 625.2 and the closing price was 621.7. The highest price reached during the day was 627.15, while the lowest price was 618.55. The market capitalization of SBI stood at 55,359.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 660.4 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 322,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Sbi January futures opened at 624.5 as against previous close of 623.1

SBI's spot price is currently at 626. The bid price is 628.0 and the offer price is 628.2. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 45000. The open interest is at 106417500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was 621.2, while the high price was 626.5.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹622.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹620.3

The current stock price of SBI is 622.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.31. The net change in the stock price is 1.95.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months5.9%
YTD-3.4%
1 Year3.94%
12 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹624.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹620.3

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 624.3. There has been a 0.64 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 4 units.

12 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹621.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 322,129. The closing price for the day was 621.7.

