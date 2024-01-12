Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars as positive trading trend continues

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹625.2 and the closing price was ₹621.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹627.15, while the lowest price was ₹618.55. The market capitalization of SBI stood at ₹55,359.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹660.4 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 322,129 shares.

