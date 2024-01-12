Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock soars as positive trading trend continues

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹625.2 and the closing price was ₹621.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹627.15, while the lowest price was ₹618.55. The market capitalization of SBI stood at ₹55,359.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹660.4 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 322,129 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI's spot price is currently at 626. The bid price is 628.0 and the offer price is 628.2. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 45000. The open interest is at 106417500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The State Bank of India stock's low price for the day was ₹621.2, while the high price was ₹626.5.
The current stock price of SBI is ₹622.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.31. The net change in the stock price is 1.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-2.01%
|6 Months
|5.9%
|YTD
|-3.4%
|1 Year
|3.94%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹624.3. There has been a 0.64 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 4 units.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 322,129. The closing price for the day was ₹621.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!