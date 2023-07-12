Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45

On the last day, SBI opened at ₹594.15 and closed at ₹592.5. The stock had a high of ₹596 and a low of ₹587.4. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹525,168.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹474.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 290,993 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price update :Sbi closed today at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹589.05. This represents a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.1 from the previous day's closing price of ₹588.45. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹588.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹588.85. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.9, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹590.9. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.45. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.8 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change in the stock price is 3.35. Click here for Sbi Key Metrics Share Via

Q1 results preview: ICICI Bank, SBI other banks to report strong earnings, says Morgan Stanley; here’s why https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-preview-icici-bank-sbi-other-banks-to-report-strong-earnings-says-morgan-stanley-here-s-why-11689148082688.html Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.65. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 3.2 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for SBI stock. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.95 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by ₹3.5. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45 Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹593.3 with a 0.82 percent change and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82 percent, resulting in a net change of 4.85. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.25. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points. Click here for Sbi Board Meetings Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.3 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or ₹4.85. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.45. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for SBI stock. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹592.6. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹588.45 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹591.25. There has been a 0.48 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.8 units. Click here for Sbi AGM Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹588.45 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹591.75. There has been a 0.56 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.5. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.25, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.25 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 3.8 points. This information indicates a positive movement in the SBI stock price. Click here for Sbi News Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹588.45 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is at ₹592.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.15. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.6, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.6, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or ₹5.15. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹594.25, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹594.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.8, suggesting that it has gained 5.8 points since the previous trading day. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.45, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹593.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 5. This data suggests that the stock has seen a small positive movement. Click here for Sbi Dividend Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹591.35 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.9. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹591.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.7, suggesting a positive movement overall. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹588.45 As of the current data, the SBI stock is priced at ₹591.25 with a net change of 2.8, indicating a 0.48 percent increase in value. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹590.4. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current price of SBI stock is ₹590.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹589.05. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹588.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.05. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹592.5 yesterday On the last day of trading, SBI had a trading volume of 290,993 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹592.5. Share Via