Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's 588.45

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 588.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI opened at 594.15 and closed at 592.5. The stock had a high of 596 and a low of 587.4. The market capitalization of SBI was 525,168.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 474.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 290,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi closed today at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 589.05. This represents a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.1 from the previous day's closing price of 588.45.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹588.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 588.85. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.9, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 590.9. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 591.8 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change in the stock price is 3.35.

Click here for Sbi Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Q1 results preview: ICICI Bank, SBI other banks to report strong earnings, says Morgan Stanley; here’s why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-preview-icici-bank-sbi-other-banks-to-report-strong-earnings-says-morgan-stanley-here-s-why-11689148082688.html

12 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 591.65. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 3.2 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for SBI stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.95, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 591.95 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by 3.5.

12 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 593.3 with a 0.82 percent change and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82 percent, resulting in a net change of 4.85.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 593.25. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current stock price of SBI is 593.3 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or 4.85.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.45. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for SBI stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 592.6. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹588.45

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is 591.25. There has been a 0.48 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.8 units.

Click here for Sbi AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 591. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹588.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 591.75. There has been a 0.56 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 592.5. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹592.25, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 592.25 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 3.8 points. This information indicates a positive movement in the SBI stock price.

Click here for Sbi News

12 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹592.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹588.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is at 592.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.15.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.6, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 593.6, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or 5.15.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹594.25, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 594.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.8, suggesting that it has gained 5.8 points since the previous trading day.

12 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹593.45, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 593.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 5. This data suggests that the stock has seen a small positive movement.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 591.35 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.9.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹591.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 591.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.7, suggesting a positive movement overall.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹588.45

As of the current data, the SBI stock is priced at 591.25 with a net change of 2.8, indicating a 0.48 percent increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 590.4. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹590.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current price of SBI stock is 590.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 589.05. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹588.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹592.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 588.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05.

12 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹592.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI had a trading volume of 290,993 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 592.5.

