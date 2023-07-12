Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's 588.45

On the last day, SBI opened at ₹594.15 and closed at ₹592.5. The stock had a high of ₹596 and a low of ₹587.4. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹525,168.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹474.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 290,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹589.05. This represents a net change of 0.6 and a percent change of 0.1 from the previous day's closing price of ₹588.45.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹588.85. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹590.9. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.8 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change in the stock price is 3.35.
Click here for Sbi Key Metrics
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-preview-icici-bank-sbi-other-banks-to-report-strong-earnings-says-morgan-stanley-here-s-why-11689148082688.html
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.65. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 3.2 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for SBI stock.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591.95 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by ₹3.5.
Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹593.3 with a 0.82 percent change and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82 percent, resulting in a net change of 4.85.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.25. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.
Click here for Sbi Board Meetings
The current stock price of SBI is ₹593.3 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% or ₹4.85.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.45. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for SBI stock.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹592.6. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹591.25. There has been a 0.48 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.8 units.
Click here for Sbi AGM
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹591. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹591.75. There has been a 0.56 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.5. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹592.25 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% or 3.8 points. This information indicates a positive movement in the SBI stock price.
Click here for Sbi News
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is at ₹592.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.15.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.6, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.88% or ₹5.15.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹594.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 5.8, suggesting that it has gained 5.8 points since the previous trading day.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹593.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 5. This data suggests that the stock has seen a small positive movement.
Click here for Sbi Dividend
The current price of SBI stock is ₹591.35 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.9.
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹591.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.7, suggesting a positive movement overall.
As of the current data, the SBI stock is priced at ₹591.25 with a net change of 2.8, indicating a 0.48 percent increase in value.
The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹590.4. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.
Click here for Sbi Profit Loss
The current price of SBI stock is ₹590.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹589.05. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹588.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.05.
On the last day of trading, SBI had a trading volume of 290,993 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹592.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!