Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 591.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 588.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 596.3 and closed at 591.6. The stock had a high of 596.9 and a low of 587.75. The market capitalization of SBI was 525,034.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 222,771.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹591.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 222,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 591.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.