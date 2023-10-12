Sbi Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹596.3 and closed at ₹591.6. The stock had a high of ₹596.9 and a low of ₹587.75. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹525,034.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 222,771.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.