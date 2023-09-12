Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges with positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹586.2, the close price was ₹583.45, the high was ₹592.3, and the low was ₹585.35. The market capitalization was ₹527,934.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume was 884,258 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.81%
|3 Months
|-4.45%
|6 Months
|11.64%
|YTD
|-3.58%
|1 Year
|6.93%
12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Sbi Live Updates
12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.55, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹583.45
The SBI stock currently has a price of ₹591.55, which represents a 1.39% increase. This equates to a net change of 8.1.
12 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹583.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 884,258. The closing price for the shares was ₹583.45.