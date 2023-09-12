Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 583.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 586.2, the close price was 583.45, the high was 592.3, and the low was 585.35. The market capitalization was 527,934.71 crore. The 52-week high was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume was 884,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.81%
3 Months-4.45%
6 Months11.64%
YTD-3.58%
1 Year6.93%
12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹591.55, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹583.45

The SBI stock currently has a price of 591.55, which represents a 1.39% increase. This equates to a net change of 8.1.

12 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹583.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 884,258. The closing price for the shares was 583.45.

