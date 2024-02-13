Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹726.75, and the closing price was ₹724.25. The stock reached a high of ₹726.75 and a low of ₹704.45. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹631,772.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹728.2, while the 52-week low is ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 929,405.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.