Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 707.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 726.75, and the closing price was 724.25. The stock reached a high of 726.75 and a low of 704.45. The market capitalization of SBI is 631,772.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 728.2, while the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 929,405.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Sbi February futures opened at 710.5 as against previous close of 709.15

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 715.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 716.55, while the offer price is 716.8. The bid quantity stands at 3000, indicating strong buying interest. Conversely, the offer quantity is 1500. The open interest for SBI stock is at 106,323,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 702.1 and a high price of 716.35 for the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.1%
3 Months11.25%
6 Months26.23%
YTD10.26%
1 Year28.0%
13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹710.55, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹707.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 710.55 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 2.65 points.

13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹707.9, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹724.25

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 707.9. There has been a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.35, suggesting a decrease of 16.35 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹724.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 929,405. The closing price for the shares was 724.25.

