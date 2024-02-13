Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹726.75, and the closing price was ₹724.25. The stock reached a high of ₹726.75 and a low of ₹704.45. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹631,772.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹728.2, while the 52-week low is ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 929,405.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 715.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 716.55, while the offer price is 716.8. The bid quantity stands at 3000, indicating strong buying interest. Conversely, the offer quantity is 1500. The open interest for SBI stock is at 106,323,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹702.1 and a high price of ₹716.35 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.1%
|3 Months
|11.25%
|6 Months
|26.23%
|YTD
|10.26%
|1 Year
|28.0%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹710.55 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 2.65 points.
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹707.9. There has been a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -16.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹16.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 929,405. The closing price for the shares was ₹724.25.
