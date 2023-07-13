comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 585.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's 589.05
Back

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹585.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹589.05

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 589.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 589.9, and the closing price was 588.45. The stock had a high of 594.5 and a low of 587.95. The market capitalization of SBI is 525,704.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 474.85. The BSE volume for the day was 352,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:15:17 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed today at ₹585.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹589.05

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 585.7, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The net change in price was -3.35, compared to yesterday's closing price of 589.05.

13 Jul 2023, 03:22:08 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹585.5, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 585.5. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.55.

13 Jul 2023, 03:02:21 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹585.45, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 585.45. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.6. Overall, SBI stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:49:01 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹585.85, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 585.85, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the value has dropped by 3.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48:01 PM IST

SBI Fixed Deposit (FD) or Post Office term deposit? Where to invest your money? Latest interest rates compared

https://www.livemint.com/money/sbi-fixed-deposit-fd-or-post-office-term-deposit-where-to-invest-your-money-latest-interest-rates-compared-11689237322598.html

13 Jul 2023, 02:30:51 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹587.2, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 587.2. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.85, which suggests that the stock has decreased by 1.85.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:15:09 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹585.15, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 585.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.66 percent, with a net change of -3.9. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04:39 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹585.3, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 585.3. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:16 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹592.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current price of SBI stock is 592.5. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 3.45.

13 Jul 2023, 01:39:05 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹594.4, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 594.4 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% and the net change in price is 5.35.

Click here for Sbi AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:15:12 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹595.2, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹589.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 595.2. There has been a 1.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.15.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06:15 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹595.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 595.25, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 6.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% and the net change in price is 6.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49:13 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹595.55, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 595.55. There has been a percent change of 1.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.5 points. Overall, the data suggests that the SBI stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:49 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹594.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current price of SBI stock is 594.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points.

Click here for Sbi News

13 Jul 2023, 12:21:15 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹594.95, up 1% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 594.95. There has been a 1% percent change in the stock price, corresponding to a net change of 5.9.

13 Jul 2023, 12:02:18 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹595.35, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current stock price of SBI is 595.35, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 6.3.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:55 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹596.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 596.2 with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 7.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.21% or 7.15.

13 Jul 2023, 11:31:42 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹596.35, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current stock price of SBI is 596.35, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 7.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% and has risen by 7.3 points.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:46 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹597.7, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current price of SBI stock is 597.7, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 8.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.47% and has gained 8.65 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45:13 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹596.75, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 596.75. There has been a 1.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.7.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33:06 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹596.75, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 596.75. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04:11 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹596.3, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is 596.3. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 7.25, which means the stock has increased by 7.25.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:38:08 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:33:10 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹594.05, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹589.05

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 594.05. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:20:31 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹594.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹589.05

The current price of SBI stock is 594.3. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.25 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:02:20 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹589.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹588.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 589.05. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, which means that the stock has increased by 0.6 units.

13 Jul 2023, 08:23:41 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹588.45 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of State Bank of India (SBI) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 352,286 shares. The closing price for SBI on that day was 588.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout