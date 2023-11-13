Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets in negative trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 581.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 586.3 and closed at 579.4. The high for the day was 586.3, while the low was 580.4. The market capitalization of SBI is 518,519.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 113,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹578.1, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹581.2

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is 578.1. The percent change is -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, representing a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months0.23%
YTD-5.57%
1 Year-4.33%
13 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹578.6, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹581.2

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 578.6. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of SBI has experienced a small decline.

13 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹579.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 113,383 shares. The closing price for the shares was 579.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.