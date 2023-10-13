Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 586.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 577.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 591.7 and closed at 588.3. The high for the day was 592.95 and the low was 585. The market capitalization for SBI was 523,160.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 196,449.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹577.9, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹586.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 577.9. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.3.

13 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹578.6, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹586.2

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 578.6 with a percent change of -1.3. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.3% from its previous price. The net change is -7.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.6 points. Overall, the stock price for SBI has decreased, indicating a negative trend in the market.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹588.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 196,449 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares on that day was 588.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.