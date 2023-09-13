Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 591.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 588.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 592.25, while the closing price was 591.55. The stock reached a high of 594.15 and a low of 584.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 524,989.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 589,937 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹591.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of SBI was 589937 shares and the closing price was 591.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.